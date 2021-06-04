Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|New testing machines boost capacity|Disregard of safety measures concerning|11 arrested for breach|Limited online shopping services resume|Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media|Fijians disregard safety measures despite rising cases of COVID-19|Massive 94 more infections announced, majority in the Central Division|New positive cases entered into home isolation|Test positivity average stands at 1.9 percent|NZ PM reaffirms assistance support|One month since last zero day, as WHO urges vaccination|Two patients test positive at Valelevu Health Centre|Parliament precincts closed yet again|Tuition fee relief for USP students|Muanikoso residents stage protest|FRA outlines major road works|Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible|Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach|Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions|WEBC prioritizes business sustainability|New online learning hub for easier access to lessons|Backlog affects postal services|64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Disregard of safety measures concerning

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 12:25 pm
[File Photo]

Fijians are still seen disregarding the safety measures and restrictions in place despite alarming high numbers of daily COVID-19 cases.

This even as the Health Ministry faces a shortage of quarantine facilities with a total of 604 active cases in isolation.

Shortage of quarantine facilities nationwide has forced the Ministry of Health to enter some of the positive COVID-19 cases into home isolation.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the increasing number of cases on a daily basis has taken a strain on their quarantine capacity.

A number of houses in Narere remain cordoned off with a Police officer stationed just across from these residences.

Dr Fong says their staff will be regularly checking up on those in home isolation to ensure that home isolation protocols are adhered to within these households.

FBC News noticed significant movement along the Suva-Nausori corridor with traffic building up as people continued to flock towards the Captial despite the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Numerous calls for people to maintain proper hygiene and COVID safe practices to help contain the spread of the virus continues to fall on deaf ears.

Health officials have on several occasions pleaded with the public that the battle against COVID-19 can only be won if their advisories are strictly adhered to.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.