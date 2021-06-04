Disregard of safety measures concerning

Fijians are still seen disregarding the safety measures and restrictions in place despite alarming high numbers of daily COVID-19 cases.

This even as the Health Ministry faces a shortage of quarantine facilities with a total of 604 active cases in isolation.

Shortage of quarantine facilities nationwide has forced the Ministry of Health to enter some of the positive COVID-19 cases into home isolation.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the increasing number of cases on a daily basis has taken a strain on their quarantine capacity.

A number of houses in Narere remain cordoned off with a Police officer stationed just across from these residences.

Dr Fong says their staff will be regularly checking up on those in home isolation to ensure that home isolation protocols are adhered to within these households.

FBC News noticed significant movement along the Suva-Nausori corridor with traffic building up as people continued to flock towards the Captial despite the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases.

Numerous calls for people to maintain proper hygiene and COVID safe practices to help contain the spread of the virus continues to fall on deaf ears.

Health officials have on several occasions pleaded with the public that the battle against COVID-19 can only be won if their advisories are strictly adhered to.