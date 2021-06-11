Fijians dispersed from a funeral gathering

Police had to disperse people from a funeral gathering in Suva this afternoon.

All relatives who were part of the gathering were advised to leave the premises as soon as possible.

The head of the family was also warned that arrests can be made if they don’t comply.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong had earlier highlighted that reckless gathering could potentially result in another super-spreader event.

Dr Fong has reiterated that only ten people are allowed to attend a funeral and it applies before, during and after the funeral ceremonies.

He adds no social gatherings are allowed.