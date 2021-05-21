Home

Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 2, 2021 4:01 pm

Hundreds of residents living around Votualevu today turned up for their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Babu Kumar told FBC News he is happy to have received his first jab today.

Kumar says it’s important for others to get vaccinated as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“So I tried to tell myself that I should come and get vaccinated here so I can be protected.”

Votualevu resident Lawerance Chand says despite the long wait, he is glad the first process is now complete.

“I got my first jab today and the second one in August.”

However, the majority of people that showed up early also raised a few issues.

Arsha Chand says social distancing was a major issue.

“We came over here at 9.30am and the line was very long and the Ministry of Health Team arrived at 10 am.”

The vaccination drive is also being held in a few other places in Nadi as the campaign will end on Friday for the West.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.