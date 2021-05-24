Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate

Failure to wear a mask in public places continue to top the bookings made by the police officers.

125 Public Health Infringement Notices were issued over the 48-hour period for failing to wear face-coverings in the public.

Ten cases were of breach of curfew hours.

The police made four bookings for failure to wear a mask in a public service vehicle, and one each for failing to comply with orders pertaining to the consumption of kava and liquor and failure to comply with protocol in relation the entering and exit of a containment zone.

The Police Force is urging Fijians to take the COVID health measures seriously.

