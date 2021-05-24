Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|Cost of business high due to COVID-safe measures|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 8:07 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Failure to wear a mask in public places continue to top the bookings made by the police officers.

125 Public Health Infringement Notices were issued over the 48-hour period for failing to wear face-coverings in the public.

Ten cases were of breach of curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

The police made four bookings for failure to wear a mask in a public service vehicle, and one each for failing to comply with orders pertaining to the consumption of kava and liquor and failure to comply with protocol in relation the entering and exit of a containment zone.

The Police Force is urging Fijians to take the COVID health measures seriously.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.