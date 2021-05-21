Fijians continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions: Tudravu

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has stressed that despite repeated advisories some people remained defiant and disregarded COVID-19 restrictions as well as the Curfew Orders imposed.

Tudravu is pleading with the Public to follow the restrictions and avoid putting themselves in regrettable situations.

This comes as Police recorded a total of sixteen arrests over the last 24-hours for failing to comply with the restrictions and orders.

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Division recorded four cases whereby all were found intoxicated at Nauria village in Ra.

In the Eastern Division, three farmers were arrested of Natokalau in Levuka were arrested after they were caught drinking grog and breaching the Health restrictions.

The Central Division recorded two cases that involved two women in their 30’s who were both traveling without a Pass during curfew hours.

Of the seven cases recorded in the Southern Division, five were arrested for consuming alcohol in the Nadera area while two others were arrested in the Nadawa area for similar cases.

Tudravu says the Northern Division did not record any arrests.