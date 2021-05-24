Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures

Despite the reminders by the Ministry of Health to practice COVID-safe measures, some Fijians continue to cop Public Health Infringement Notices.

Police say the message is not being taken seriously and this is reflected in the number of PHINS issued.

In the last two days, 161 notices were issued for failure to wear a face-covering in a public place.

The Southern Division recorded the highest number of bookings with 119 cases while Central and Eastern Divisions recorded 14 reports, the West has 11 cases and officers from the Police Special Response Unit made three bookings.

Twenty-six notices were also issued for failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle.

The Southern Division recorded 21 reports and five were in the Central Division.

There were six notices issued for breach of curfew, two PSV drivers were booked for failing to comply with the 70% passenger capacity regulation and one PHIN was issued for breach of isolation in the Eastern Division.