Fijians can choose what to buy through grocery assistance

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 6, 2021 12:25 pm

Fijians who are eligible for the $90 grocery assistance have the freedom to purchase items of their choice.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Goundar confirms that there will be no limitations to what people can buy through the program.

“We are providing this cash generally to provide families to purchase groceries but we are giving them the freedom to choose the items that they want to purchase so at the moment there are no restrictions”

However, Goundar has urged all applicants to put the money to good use.

“We call upon to all Fijians that these are trying times, everyone is going through challenging times and we urge everyone that the taxpayer’s fund that’s being given out during trying times be used wisely.”

Goundar adds applications will first be processed for the Nadi area, starting from Momi junction to Lomolomo then Lautoka tomorrow and others areas will follow suit.

Those who are already receiving the unemployment benefits are not entitled to this payment.

People who are outside of the containment zone but cannot work as per directive from the Health Ministry can also apply.

Meanwhile, people can apply for the $90 grocery assistance via text message to 161.

