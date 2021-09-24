Home

Fijians booked for social gathering

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 7:05 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Despite repeated advisories that picnics were prohibited, a number of people were booked for social gathering at a popular sand bank in Suva for non-compliance.

One hundred and ninety-one Public Health Infringement Notices were issued from Monday till yesterday morning.

Police says failure to wear a face covering in a public place made up majority of the notices issued with 100 bookings recorded.

Article continues after advertisement

Forty-nine notices were issued for social gathering.

Fourteen people were booked for breaching curfew while eight people were issued notices in the Northern Division for failing to comply with the 2-meter distance rule.

Other bookings were for failure to wear a mask in a public service vehicle, breach of containment and failure to comply with orders regarding the consumption of kava and liquor.

