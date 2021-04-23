Home

Fijians assist in COVID-19 response

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 4:30 pm

Villages and communities in Serua have taken matters into their own hands and are responding to the current COVID-19 threat currently being faced.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says there is a host of people helping authorities in responding and moving to adhere to health measures.

Dr Fong has commended these communities that are not trying to figure out who to blame at the other end.

“As I have mentioned in the middle of the night when we were looking for our initial bunch of contacts on the night of the 17th of April, we did get a lot of help from a few transport owners who donated their vehicles to us.”

Dr Fong stresses that the Ministry of Health always needs additional support and this is one thing that has been coming through with the various Divisional Commissioners.

