Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 30, 2021 12:34 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

147 Fijians were found breaching the COVID-19 restrictions in the last two weeks.

30 people were arrested for breaching containment zone restrictions, 27 breached social gathering restrictions while 90 were arrested for breaching curfew.

Police say 37 checkpoints have been erected within the main containment areas to monitor unnecessary movement.

Article continues after advertisement

These checkpoints are further boosted during curfew hours with an additional 36 erected from 11 pm to 4 am daily.

The public is advised to abide by the advisories issued by the Health Ministry or police will have no choice but to arrest those breaching the Public Health Act.

The Police Force clarified it is still tasked with issuing passes for movement during curfew hours.

However, if your request for movement during curfew hours from 11 pm to 4 am requires travel between containment zones, approval must be sought first from the Ministry of Health.

Fijians are advised to stay home and avoid any unnecessary movements.

