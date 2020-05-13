Fijian Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19 in India

A Fijian Police Officer currently in India with his family has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer based at the Labasa Police Station flew out to New Delhi, on February 13th accompanied by his wife and daughter to undergo medical treatment.

On May 18th, medical clearance tests were conducted and the results which came out three days later returned positive for COVID-19.

The results for his wife and daughter returned negative.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have communicated his status to the Permanent Secretary for Health.

The Police Officer is now admitted at the Max Hospital in New Delhi and is in stable condition.