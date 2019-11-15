Fijian Police officer in India cleared off COVID-19

The Fijian Police Officer who tested positive for COVID-19 in India has recovered with latest test results returning negative.

The Officer based at the Labasa Police Station had accompanied his wife and daughter to New Delhi, India on February 13th for medical treatment.

On May 18th, medical clearance tests were conducted and three days later his results returned positive for COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the officer has been discharged from the Max Hospital in India and is with his family awaiting the next opportunity to return to Fiji.

He says the Force acknowledges the prayers and sentiments of well wishes relayed to the Officer and his family which has been a wonderful display of the “Veilomani” spirit that has brought us through this difficult period.