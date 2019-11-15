Fijian-made face shields to strengthen COVID-19 fight

Fiji’s frontline and healthcare workers will now have locally produced face-shields to enhance protection as they continue the battle against COVID-19.

Skyward Industries, in partnership with the Australian government-funded Market Development Facility (MDF), today donated the first set of locally-made 3D-printed face shields to the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says at a time of global shortages for the N-95 fully protective face masks, these Fijian-made face-shields will provide a practical alternative that can be used with other PPE to make sure all Health staff are adequately protected when dealing with potential COVID-19 cases.

The Minister adding that the donation of face shields could not have been timelier in providing protection for frontline healthcare workers.

Skyward Industries is a Nadi-based technology solution company, which used its technical expertise and 3D printers to design and build Fiji’s first locally made face shields.

They are expected to produce up to 1,000 units which will support the Ministry with the growing need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Fijian health workers.

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says Australia will continue to support the Fijian Government’s efforts to tackle COVID-19.

Skyward Industries Director, Kevin Rotsaert says Research & Development is at the core of Skyward Industries and through the partnership with MDF, they were able to innovate and locally manufacture face shields using their manufacturing equipment and engineers whilst working with the Ministry of Health.