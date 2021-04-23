Fijian economy expected to mend

Some good news for Fiji today as the latest Asian Development Bank report states that our economy is forecast to expand this year by two percent.

However, it may take years for our economy to return to pre-pandemic levels.

For 2022, the Fijian economy is expected to grow by a further 7.3%, assuming a recovery in tourism from effective vaccination programs both domestically and in its major tourist markets.

Revived tourism would mitigate some of the impact of COVID-19.

As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic affects us, there is hope this growth should cushion some impact. Last year, Fiji’s economy, contracted by a massive 19 percent.

ADB says the Pacific as a whole is expected the Pacific is forecast to return to positive growth in 2021.