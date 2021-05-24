Fijian Chinese community has faith in government

The Fijian Chinese community has expressed its thanks for the hard work of frontliners who risk their lives to keep Fijians safe everyday.

Chinese Association of Fiji President, Jenny Seeto while handing over food items to the Ministry of Health highlighted the need to follow proper guidelines to assist frontliners.

Seeto says the current situation is concerning, but they have faith in the government.

She urging Fijians to do their part as well.

“The government, Ministry, and volunteers out there in the field can only do so much. We as the public need to do our part in terms of washing hands, wearing facemasks, and generally keeping good hygiene habits. Also helping those out there who are disadvantaged particularly at this time.”

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has thanked the Fijian Chinese community for its assistance.

“I think something that we all have to be part of is supporting the frontliners and making sure that we look after them. Not only in terms of what the government and the Ministry are doing but also in terms of what we as a nation can do.”

Dr Waqainabete has urged Fijians to follow the COVID safe measures to stop the spread of the virus.