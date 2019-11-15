Fiji wants access to Aust/NZ travel bubble

The Fijian Government is in talks with New Zealand and Australia to be included in a ‘travel bubble’ which will see a relaxation of travel restrictions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

After having expressed an interest in joining the trans-Tasman arrangement, the government is in negotiations to be part of an expanded arrangement.

Civil Aviation Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they’ve been in touch with respective ministers from Australia and New Zealand on the matter and are waiting for a formal response.

“We understand that there need to be various ways of being able to deal with the travel bubble. There need to be legal regime requirements as we know and what would be the obligations and duties to allow people to be able to ensure they have that level of comfort and indeed we have that level of comfort too cause we’ll also be vulnerable too”.

With their borders closed to outsiders, Ministers from Australia and New Zealand are discussing the possibility of allowing travel between the two countries as both countries believe they have the Coronavirus pandemic under control.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they’re also taking extra precautions to ensure that if Fiji is included in the travel bubble, there is no threat of COVID-19 being imported into the country.

Australia and New Zealand make up the largest portion of tourists to Fiji every year.

Relaxed travel restrictions would mean Fiji could begin marketing itself and get tourism moving again. Successful talks would be welcome news for the tourism, tens of thousands of workers as well as Fiji's aviation industry.






















