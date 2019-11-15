Fiji to identify, isolate and treat visitors: PM

The Government will work closely with hotel and tourism partners to help identify, isolate and treat visitors feeling the symptoms of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says that Fiji’s tourism numbers are down and expected to remain muted for some time.

He adds they are working with tourism operators and other business leaders to combat the Coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

“We hear their very serious worries about the impact the situation will have on their business. As the outbreak worsens and travel restrictions heighten, people are travelling less.”

Bainimarama says this is not a time for panic, but for prudence.

“We’ve already made a number of critical unbudgeted expenditures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s clear we need to reassess our spending priorities for the remainder of the financial year.”

The PM says supply chains are seeing major disruptions and as a result, many nations will likely see their economies contract.