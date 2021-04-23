Fiji to get 250k jabs

One of our closest allies, New Zealand will be supplying 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca for Fiji.

Fiji has accepted this offer, which will come from New Zealand’s domestic vaccine portfolio.

New Zealand Associate Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio and Fijian counterpart Ifereimi Waqainabete say they are working together closely to support Fiji with access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines at the earliest opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

Both Ministers stressed that there are still a number of steps to work through before the vaccines can be delivered and the vaccine still has to be approved by Medsafe before it can be used in New Zealand and donated to Fiji.

The Ministers met virtually last week to discuss New Zealand’s offer, which also includes $2 million of Official Development Assistance to support Fiji’s vaccine rollout.

Sio says Fiji has worked hard to keep COVID-19 contained and New Zealand has been committed to supporting it in this.

Waqainabete says Fiji has chosen to roll-out AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following earlier deliveries through the COVAX AMC and from India, and are delighted New Zealand has been able to support to continue our campaign.

Sio says New Zealand is working hard to make that happen as soon as possible with a target of delivery for the third quarter of this year.

Under New Zealand Health standards the AstraZeneca vaccine cannot be donated until it’s approved by Medsafe.