Fiji Times wrong says Health PS

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
April 20, 2021 2:49 pm
Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong

The Fiji Times newspaper has been once again accused of sensationalizing news, which the Health Ministry says is wrong.

This comes as the newspaper on its Facebook yesterday published a headline that read, “Vaccine does not protect you from getting virus’.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says all information providers need to take care what is said and how it is said to avoid misleading, unproven and false information.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this was a reason a workshop was run to educate people on bad information, which the Fiji Times did not attend even though they were invited.

Doctor Fong says the words of the newspaper could have deadly consequences.

We are trying to get a response form the Fiji Times.

