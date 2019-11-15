Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights

Fiji Airways will no longer operate any further Singapore and Hong Kong flights.

This after the two countries introduced its border restrictions.

The national airline will advise all customers should the situation change.

Fiji Airways says it realises there will be some guests wanting to return to their respective countries, however, they are only able to mount recovery flights with the concurrence of the respective governments, based on operational feasibility.

Passengers are urged to reach out to their respective embassies or High Commissions.

Our national carrier has flexible options available for all impacted guests, which include free change of dates or holding the fare in credit for future use anywhere on the Fiji Airways network.

Due to the unprecedented scale and nature of the current situation, there would be extended waiting or hold times on reservations number, therefore, self-help options have been made available for guests.