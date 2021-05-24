Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent

Fiji’s test positivity for COVID-19 has crossed the World Health Organization threshold of five percent.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity now stands at 5.7 percent which means there is widespread virus transmission in the Lami-Nausori containment zone.

Higher positivity rates mean that more testing should be done, as it suggests there are more people with the disease in the community who have not been detected yet.

Head of Health Protection, Doctor Aalisha Sahukhan says the daily average is continuing an upward trend as Fiji marked its highest single-day count today, since the start of the outbreak.

“In terms of testing since the outbreak started in April this year, we have tested 138,443 samples for COVID-19. Since testing begun in early 2020, we have tested 181,294 samples. For June the 22nd we have tested 2,913 samples.”

Doctor Sahukhan says the seven-day daily average is 2, 896 tests per day or 3.3 tests per 1, 000 population which is still high-level testing.

She adds Fiji’s seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases has reached 189 per day.

The Head of Health Protection says to date the outbreak appears to be confined to Viti Levu.

