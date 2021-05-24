Fiji shifting into a recovery phase

Fiji is slowly transitioning into the recovery phase following the socio-economic havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the country is becoming what was envisioned months ago when the government took decisive measures that have come to fruition.

Bainimarama says he is maintaining his stance that the COVID battle is not over yet as it will remain in our midst like the common flu.

“The Government will not let its guard down. However, we are thankful that Fiji managed to roll out an intensive vaccination campaign that has helped lessen the positive cases recorded. I will support decisions initiated by the government, particularly Fijians receiving the vaccine in a bid to defeat the virus and retain economic productivity.”

Bainimarama says the implications caused by the pandemic are unprecedented and its gravity outweighs the overall damage of disasters that Fiji has encountered.

“The negative impact of the pandemic has prompted the government to re-strategize its approaches. We have placed a mark on decisive action to take in order to contain the spread of COVID. I urge every Fijian to maintain the support and momentum in our quest to put our lives back to normal.”

The Fijian Government continues to map out appropriate strategies that will drive the country towards full recovery.

With borders re-opening next month, the Prime Minister is optimistic that our economy will bounce back at the earliest.

