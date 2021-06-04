Fiji secures enough vaccine doses for targeted population

Fiji has been able to reserve enough AstraZeneca vaccine for all eligible Fijians.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to arrive over the coming months.

He adds 220,030 individuals have received the first dose and some, including frontline workers have been fully vaccinated.

“From early last year, we have pressed our case to access the valuable vaccines. We had money to pay for them but quick access was only reserved for the wealthier nations. Thanks to the Australian and New Zealand governments, Fijians now have the expeditious access as well and we must seize this chance to protect ourselves.”

He also says that Viti Levu is the focal point of the second wave of COVID-19, and in order to protect all of Fiji, people in hotspot areas must be vaccinated first.

“We are not ignoring the Northern and the Eastern divisions. We are vaccinating there too but I am sure you understand that we need to fight the virus where it lives and right now it has made a home in Viti Levu. Vaccines are the best path for every Fijian to be protected against COVID-19. They are our way back to normal life and I want everyone to understand how important they are.”

The Prime Minister has stressed that despite Fijians being fully vaccinated, the health measures in place needs to be maintained

Thirty-eight percent of Fiji’s target population have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday after the Health Ministry readjusted its target population from 650,000 to 586,651.

Bainimarama has called on all Fijians to play their part and become vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues, and health teams are trying to facilitate requests from Fijians for home visits as they are unable to reach the designated sites due to medical conditions.