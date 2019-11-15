Fiji route under review as Qantas announces flight cutbacks

Qantas has confirmed that all its international routes including the Sydney-Nadi-Sydney service is under review due to COVID-19.

Qantas flies to Fiji four times a week.

The airline this morning in a release says as a result of significant falls in travel demand due to Coronavirus, and new government restrictions across multiple jurisdictions in recent days, it will make further and much larger cuts to domestic and international flying schedules.

Responding to questions from FBC News on whether the Fiji service will also be affected, Qantas says currently all routes are under review and the airline will be sharing more details once the new cancellations have been decided.

Form the end of March, international capacity will be cut by around 90 per cent until at least the end of May.

This represents the grounding of around 150 aircraft, including almost all of the Group’s wide-body fleet.