Fiji reviews quarantine and COVID test for travellers

Travellers 12 years and above entering Fiji from a Travel Partner Country may produce a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) taken within 24 hours of the flight’s scheduled departure.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says in other words, the more expensive PCR tests are no longer required to board flights to Fiji.

This as Australia recently made a change to its testing requirements for their citizens returning from international travel by accepting rapid antigen tests as an alternative to PCR tests.

“Details of acceptable test kits are published online. The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will continue to monitor the global epidemiological situation and may re-introduce more stringent risk reduction measures if required.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is also reviewing the requirement of a three-day Care Fiji Certified Accommodation requirement for arrivals into Fiji in favour of an entry system that allows passengers to submit confirmation of a booked COVID-19 test in Fiji within 48 hours of landing in Fiji.

However, he says before that change is made, more testing sites need to open in Fiji.

“We’ve put out an Expression of Interest for the private sector and we encourage more people to apply so that we can open as many testing sites as possible. We’ll have more details to announce on that policy shift soon.”

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses all Care Fiji Certified hotels, transport operators, and businesses must welcome this flexibility with stronger adherence to the measures that are required to maintain their certifications.

He warns if they fail to meet the high bar of COVID safety they’ve set for the visitors, the COVID safe Ambassadors and Police will shut them down.

He says they cannot tolerate one bad apple in the tourism sector spoiling the bunch for all those who are following the rules.