Fiji records three more deaths and over 400 COVID cases

Fiji has recorded 485 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

The three patients who have died due to COVID-19 were all not vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the first COVID-19 death reported today was a 77-year-old woman from Colo-i-Suva who died at home.

Article continues after advertisement

Her family reported that she had been feeling unwell for three days.

The second COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man from Nabua who died at home.

His family reported that he was feeling unwell for 3 days. He was noted to have a reduced appetite and generalized weakness.

Dr Fong says the third COVID-19 death was a 38-year-old woman from Nakasi.

He adds that a Ministry response team attended to her at a medical facility and transferred her to the CWM Hospital after she reported having severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Her condition worsened in hospital and she died four days after admission.

Dr Fong says there have now been 55 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 53 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has also recorded 21 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

He says one death of a COVID-19 positive patient remains under investigation.

Dr Fong reiterates that as of the 9th July, the 7-day rolling average of deaths per day is three.

There have been 162 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 8,576 active cases in isolation.

There have been 10,442 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 10,512 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,859 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard