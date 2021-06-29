"Fiji records three deaths per day" says Dr Fong

The seven-day average daily deaths in Fiji is three deaths per day.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says none of the individuals that have died from COVID-19 in Fiji have been fully vaccinated.

Fong clarified that out of the 49 COVID-19 deaths in this outbreak 41 (84%) individuals were unvaccinated and eight (16%) individuals received only one dose of the vaccine.

We also have recorded 19 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

None of these individuals, who died from non-COVID related medical conditions, were fully vaccinated.

