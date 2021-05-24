Over 500 COVID cases and one more death recorded

Fiji has recorded 506 new cases of COVID-19 and one death to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the COVID-19 death today was a 55-year-old woman from Nabua.

Dr Fong says a Ministry response team attended to her at a medical facility and transferred her to the CWM Hospital after she reported having severe symptoms of COVID-19.

He says the woman’s condition worsened in hospital and she died two days after admission.

She was not vaccinated.

Dr Fong adds that there have been two more deaths of COVID-19 positive, however, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

He says doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 52 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 50 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has also recorded 21 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

One death of a COVID-19 positive patient remains under investigation.

Fiji has had 179 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 8,256 active cases.

There have been 9,957 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 10,027 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,697 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard