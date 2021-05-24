Fiji records new daily toll of COVID-19 infections, another COVID death

Fiji recorded a new daily toll of COVID-19 infections with 166 cases registered in the last 24 hours ending 8am this morning.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says majority of the new cases are linked to existing clusters.

The Ministry also recorded another COVID-19 death today of a 77-year-old man who was bed ridden at home for several months.

Doctor Fong says he was diagnosed as a COVID-19 positive patient by the CWM screening team.

He adds while he had pre-existing medical conditions, based on available clinical data the consensus is that this represents a COVID-death.

The Permanent Secretary says this brings the total COVID-19 deaths to seven.

The family has been counselled and further containment measures have been activated.



[Source: Fiji Police]

The Ministry will now report on areas of interest since the number of positive cases have grown.

Doctor Fong says community transmission is broad throughout the Central Division.

He adds they are expecting an increase in the number of cases in Lami, therefore, they are ensuring that the cases are not exported into the other non-containment zones.

Any request to move outside of the Central Division to other areas of Viti Levu and from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu as well as the Maritime zones need to be strictly regulated.

Pre-departure swab tests and quarantine capability are being expanded and strengthened to reduce the risk of virus spreading within and beyond Viti Levu.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to keep practicing COVID safe measures.

[Source: Fiji Police]