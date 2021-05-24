Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records new daily toll of COVID-19 infections, another COVID death|Tudravu visits Police families in isolation|Telehealth services now available|Totogo Police Station to continue operation|Australia continues to support Fiji in getting Fijians vaccinated|PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions|High rate of hospitalization a possibility|Constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive|Quarantine facilities to be set up in Kadavu|Remote villages in Navua receive assistance|150 new COVID-19 infections, new cluster identified|50,000 more vaccines from Australia arrive|Quarantine requirements for AUSMAT team amended|Daily test positivity at 3.2 percent|No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine|Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning|Many residents in Care Homes vaccinated|Rewa EOC team taken into isolation|Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted|Families in Nawaka receive timely assistance|13 arrested for contact sport|Fijians held at the Nabouwalu Jetty cleared|Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle|Travellers urged to follow proper process|Police cautious of arrests|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji records new daily toll of COVID-19 infections, another COVID death

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 5:31 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Fiji recorded a new daily toll of COVID-19 infections with 166 cases registered in the last 24 hours ending 8am this morning.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says majority of the new cases are linked to existing clusters.

The Ministry also recorded another COVID-19 death today of a 77-year-old man who was bed ridden at home for several months.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says he was diagnosed as a COVID-19 positive patient by the CWM screening team.

He adds while he had pre-existing medical conditions, based on available clinical data the consensus is that this represents a COVID-death.

The Permanent Secretary says this brings the total COVID-19 deaths to seven.

The family has been counselled and further containment measures have been activated.


[Source: Fiji Police]

The Ministry will now report on areas of interest since the number of positive cases have grown.

Doctor Fong says community transmission is broad throughout the Central Division.

He adds they are expecting an increase in the number of cases in Lami, therefore, they are ensuring that the cases are not exported into the other non-containment zones.

Any request to move outside of the Central Division to other areas of Viti Levu and from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu as well as the Maritime zones need to be strictly regulated.

Pre-departure swab tests and quarantine capability are being expanded and strengthened to reduce the risk of virus spreading within and beyond Viti Levu.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to keep practicing COVID safe measures.

 

[Source: Fiji Police]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.