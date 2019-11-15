Fiji records new COVID-19 border quarantine case

A new border quarantine case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the country.

The patient is a 53-year-old man who arrived in Nadi last Thursday on a repatriation flight from New Zealand.

His initial port of Origin was the United States of America.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health says the man was under strict border quarantine conditions since arrival into Nadi.

He began the compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility under the supervision of the Fiji Military Forces and the Ministry Of Health.

The Ministry confirms the man has not displayed any symptoms since his arrival in the country.

The entry test was conducted on day two of quarantine as part of Fiji’s standard border process.

He remains stable and has been transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital as per standard protocol for confirmed cases.

The Ministry says the frontline border and quarantine staff who were directly involved with this patient will all be monitored and tested as necessary.

Fiji has now had 35 COVID-19 cases overall, and this new case is Fiji’s only active COVID case.

This border quarantine case poses no risk to the health and wellbeing of the Fijian public.