Fiji records new border quarantine COVID-19 case

The Ministry of Health has today announced one new border quarantine case of COVID-19.

The patient is a 57-year-old Fijian citizen who arrived in Nadi on Saturday, October 24th.

The man was on a repatriation flight from Nairobi, which made stops in Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Auckland en route.

The Ministry says as with all prior border quarantine cases, this latest patient has been under strict quarantine conditions since arrival into Nadi.

He began the compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government-designated quarantine facility under supervision from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Ministry.

The Ministry says the patient has not displayed any symptoms since his arrival in Fiji.

The entry test was conducted on day two of quarantine as part of the Ministry’s standard border process.

Fiji has now had 34 COVID-19 cases overall, and this new case is Fiji’s only active case.

The man remains in stable condition and has been transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital as per standard protocol for confirmed cases.

The frontline border and quarantine staff who were directly involved with this patient will all be monitored and tested as necessary.

The Ministry has stressed that border Health protection team continues to diligently enforce border quarantine and infection control protocols, and therefore this border quarantine case continues to pose zero risks to the health and well-being of the Fijian public.