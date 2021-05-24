Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths

Fiji has recorded 386 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 COVID-19 deaths for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says five of the new cases are contacts of cases who are undergoing 14 days of quarantine in facilities in Nadi adding that the rest of the cases are from the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Dr Fong says the first death from COVID-19 is a 66-year-old woman from Valelevu was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the emergency department at CWM Hospital.

He further clarifies that this means the woman died at home or on the way to hospital.

Her family reported that she had been feeling unwell at home for a few days and she was not vaccinated.

Dr Fong says the second death was reported yesterday, is under investigation to determine if the cause of death was COVID-19.

He says this was a 24-year-old woman from Wainibokasi admitted at the CWM Hospital for treatment of a serious non-COVID-related medical condition, and later tested positive in hospital.

After investigation, her doctors have determined that her death was caused by COVID-19 and not the prior medical condition. She was also not vaccinated.