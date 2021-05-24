Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|High number of breach arrests is upsetting: Tudravu|Police to impose spot fines soon|Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo|404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death|More areas emerge including Old People's Home|Test positivity almost double the WHO threshold|53% of the target population receive first dose|Lautoka doctor under the spotlight|Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|8.4% of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|More couples seek counseling services|Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols|Family resorts to backyard gardening|There is great need for support: Ram|Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|Food drive to assist 45 families|Youth arrested for not wearing masks|Staff at Nanuya Island Resort fully vaccinated|City Council shifts to online payment|431 COVID-19 cases with three deaths|Seven-day average increases to 285 cases|COVID-19 vaccination is vital: Dr Devi|Over eight percent population fully vaccinated|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 3:15 pm

Fiji has recorded 386 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 COVID-19 deaths for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says five of the new cases are contacts of cases who are undergoing 14 days of quarantine in facilities in Nadi adding that the rest of the cases are from the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Dr Fong says the first death from COVID-19 is a 66-year-old woman from Valelevu was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the emergency department at CWM Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

He further clarifies that this means the woman died at home or on the way to hospital.

Her family reported that she had been feeling unwell at home for a few days and she was not vaccinated.

Dr Fong says the second death was reported yesterday, is under investigation to determine if the cause of death was COVID-19.

He says this was a 24-year-old woman from Wainibokasi admitted at the CWM Hospital for treatment of a serious non-COVID-related medical condition, and later tested positive in hospital.

After investigation, her doctors have determined that her death was caused by COVID-19 and not the prior medical condition. She was also not vaccinated.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.