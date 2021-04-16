Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases

There are another two cases of COVID-19 announced today with all these being community transmissions as Fiji battles its second wave.

They are the daughters of the woman who had tested positive yesterday and all reside in Wainitarawau in Cunningham Stage 1.

One is a 14-year-old daughter, while the other is a seven-month-old baby boy.

Article continues after advertisement

The mother had attended the funeral in Lautoka, which was also attended by the 53-year-old hotel maid who tested positive earlier.

Health Ministry, Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says while the teenager attended school on Monday, it is not believed she had infected anyone, but tests are still being conducted.

Nasomo in Tavua has also been identified as a screening case as the woman had visited the area and placed in lockdown.

This is the same cluster from which the maid had contracted the virus from a soldier first diagnosed on Sunday, after coming into contact with a couple who had returned from India and were positive.

This after she had an interaction with the soldier as she had gone to clean his room at the quarantine facility and her daughter also later tested positive.

Doctor Fong has also announced that from tomorrow, hair dressers, barber shops, spas, beauty and massage venues, saunas and tattoo parlous are to close for the next 14 days.

He says the only people allowed to travel abroad are those who needed urgent medical treatment, or if approved by the Permanent Secretary.

Further to this, Saweni Beach in Lautoka is now an area of interest for those who had been there on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

There are also six new border quarantine case. One from Malaysia, and another five, a family, who had arrived earlier, making it 19 active cases, the highest Fiji ever had. 14 at border and five locally transmitted.

The Health Ministry is urging everyone to wear masks.