Fiji records 89 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases today following another 2, 813 tests.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says most of these cases are contacts of cases they’ve found and from clusters they know about.

Doctor Fong says this is useful for containment purposes because it lets the Ministry know where to target lockdowns.

But he adds the sheer number of daily cases is, of course, a matter of concern.

Yesterday, Fiji hit its highest daily case number of 105 in a day.

Doctor Fong says he is confident that case numbers will rise in the near-term and that record of daily cases will be broken again.

But he adds that this does not mean we’re helpless, and cannot protect ourselves.

“If we look inside the numbers, we can give ourselves a much clearer idea of exactly what is happening. When we do, we see other factors that are a cause for some optimism over the long-term”.

He adds that the Ministry is testing more than they ever have.

“This same time last year we were running under 120 tests a day. Now, we can run over 3,000 tests every 24 hours. Relative to our population, we are testing more than any other country in Oceania. That’s because we are dealing with an outbreak, for one, and because of the massive expansions we’ve made to our testing capacity”.

According to Dr Fong the number of severe cases is very low and very few people have needed hospital care.

“There may be a number of reasons for that, but we believe that the fact that almost half the adults in Fiji have received at least one dose of the vaccine could be one reason. So that is a reminder to all of us about the value of the vaccines and the protection they offer against severe disease”.

The Permanent Secretary adds that another possibility is that the relative youth of our population.

He says healthy young people are generally less likely to get a severe case than older people.

However, they can pass the virus to more vulnerable people, and Doctor Fong is urging the young people to exercise extreme caution at all times.