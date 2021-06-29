Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases.

Five new cases were recorded on Tuesday and 48 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday morning.

Of the 48 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 36 cases were recorded in the Northern Division, 11 cases were recorded in the Western Division with 5 cases from border quarantine, and one case recorded in the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the Central Division cases constitute 71 percent of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western division making up 28 percent and one percent in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

There is no COVID-19 death to report.

There have been 697 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 695 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Health Ministry recorded 613 COVID-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.