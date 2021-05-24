Fiji records 137 new COVID infections

The Ministry of Health has recorded 132 new COVID-19 infections for the 24-hour period ending at 8 am today.

36 cases are from the West, 95 are from the Central Division and one case is from the Eastern Division.

31 new cases were recorded in Kadavu in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases on the island to 521.

Article continues after advertisement

Five new cases have been reported on Naviti Island in the last 24 hours.

Of the total of 143 cases on the island, 80 individuals have recovered while 63 cases remain active and under surveillance by the health team.

Two new cases were diagnosed in Nacula village on Nacula Island in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases on the island to 29 while Beqa Island has recorded 44 new cases.

This brings the total number of cases on Beqa to 162.

The Ministry has also recorded three new COVID-19 deaths between September 09th and 15th.

All deaths are reported from the Western Division.

A 56-year-old man from Tavua died at home.

A 75-year-old man and a 48-year-old man both from Tavua died at the hospital.

There have also been 21 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients however, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID.