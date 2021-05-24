Home

Fiji records 12 COVID deaths, 128 new infections

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 11:00 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 12 new COVID deaths for the period of 27th July- 05th September 2021.

Four deaths are reported from the Western Division and eight are from the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says three deaths are reported for July as the formal issuance of the death certificates was delayed.

A 90-year-old man from Navua and a woman of the same age from Nadi died at their homes.

A 28-year-old woman from Lautoka died eight days after respective homes.

A 58-year-old man from Nausori died at home while a 56-year-old man from Suva died at the CWM Hospital three days after admission.

The sixth COVID-19 death involves a 62-year-old woman from Suva who died at home.

A 69-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man both from Suva died at their respective homes.

A 69-year-old man from Suva died q2 days after admission at the CWM Hospital.

A 43-year-old man from Rakiraki who was transferredto the CWM Hospitaldied seven days after admission, while a 74-year-old man from Suva died at home on the 05/09/2021. He was not vaccinated.

Doctor Fong says there have been 19 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as a non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have now been 520 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 518 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.

The Ministry has recorded 128 new COVID-19 infectious for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.

78 cases are from the West, 45 from the Central Division and five cases are from the Eastern Division.

Doctor Fong says there are five new COVID-19 positive cases in Kadavu and one new infection in Naviti, Yasawa Islands.

He says all these individuals have been isolated.

There have been 1,687 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 14,404 active cases.

Doctor Fong adds there are currently 195 COVID-19 patients admitted at different hospitals.

24 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and six are in critical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

