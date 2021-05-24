Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Fiji recorded 1057 new COVID-19 infections in the 24-hour period ending at 8am today with 12 new COVID-19 deaths.

The 12 COVID-19 deaths were recorded for the period of 24th July to 27th July.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says of the cases recorded, 913 are from the Central Division and 144 are from the Western Division.

Dr Fong says all cases that were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions have also recovered and there are no active cases currently in those divisions.

The first COVID-19 death to report is a 44-year-old woman from Drasa.

She was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Lautoka Hospital emergency department.

This means that she died at home or on her way to the hospital. She was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death to report is a 73-year-old woman from Lovu.

She was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Lautoka Hospital emergency department. This means that she died at home or on her way to the hospital. She was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death to report is a 52-year-old woman from Lami who died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death to report is a 61-year-old man from Raiwai who died at home. The man was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 69-year-old man from Naitasiri who died at home and he was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Togalevu.

He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress. A medical team retrieved him from the medical facility to the CWM Hospital.

His condition worsened at the hospital and he died four days after admission. He received the first dose of the vaccine in early July.

He did not receive the second dose of the vaccine. This means that he was not fully vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Nadawa. He presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the hospital and he died 6 days after admission. He received the first dose of the vaccine in early June. He did not receive the second dose of the vaccine. This means that he was not fully vaccinated.

The eighth COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Narere. She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress. Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died 8 days after admission. She was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Tacirua Village. She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress. Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died 8 days after admission She was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Samabula. She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress. Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died 8 days after admission. She was not vaccinated.

The eleventh COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Samabula. He presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress. His condition worsened at the hospital and he died 7 days after admission. He received the 1st dose of the vaccine in early July. He did not receive the second dose of the vaccine. This means that he was not fully vaccinated.

The twelfth COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Tamavua. A medical team retrieved her from the home and brought her to CWM Hospital. She was noted to be in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened at the CWM hospital and she died 3 days after admission. Her family reported that she had a cough and shortness of breath two days prior. She received the first dose of the vaccine in late May. She did not receive the second dose of the vaccine. This means that she was not fully vaccinated.

There have been 387 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 19,168 active cases.

Dr Fong says 16,272 active cases are in the Central Division and 2,896 in the West.

There have been 26,126 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 26,196 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 6,706 recoveries.

The Permanent Secretary adds that Fiji’s 7-day average daily test positivity is at 25.4 percent or 3341 tests per day or 3.8 tests per 1,000 population.

As of yesterday 457,752, adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 111,541 have received their second doses.

This means that 78 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 19 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard