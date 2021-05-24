Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 7:05 am
[Source: Fijian Government

Fiji has received Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies worth $160,000 to support the national effort to contain COVID-19.

The assistance has been given by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation Asia-Pacific Regional Office in collaboration with the UNOSSC Cities project team and its partners in China’s Fuzhou and Wuhan cities.

The consignment that arrived this week consists of 600,000 disposable masks and 10,000 disposable coveralls.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, the UN Office for South-South Cooperation contributed around $30, 000 worth of beds, linens and pillowcases.

The PPEs were handed over today by the UNDP Resident Representative for the Pacific Office and UN Resident Coordinator Levan Bouadze to the Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Bouadze says in this collective fight against the pandemic, the UN is working on multiple tracks in support of the Fijian Government to manage the pandemic and build back better from it especially for the marginalized and the most vulnerable in the community.

While thanking the development partners, the Health Minister says the assistance will enhance the Ministry’s efforts to safely and effectively deliver the public health response to contain the pandemic, and ultimately move forward to recovery.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.