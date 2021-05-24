Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine

Fiji’s fight against COVID-19 gets a boost with the arrival of more than half a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next three months.

The first shipment of 175,000 doses made possible by Australia, New Zealand, and UNICEF arrived last night.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong earlier confirmed the incoming batches will be used to vaccinate children aged 12 years and above, as well as the COVID-19 booster program.

Article continues after advertisement

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says the delivery last night will bring the number of Australian-supplied vaccines to Fiji to over 1.6 million doses.

Australia will also work with the Ministry of Health and UNICEF to upgrade Fiji’s cold chain storage to support the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine.

New Zealand is also committed to assisting Fiji’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having already donated Pfizer for 12–14-year-olds, and 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

Doctor Fong says protecting children and adults from infection and severe diseases is key to socio-economic recovery.