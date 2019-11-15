Fiji receives face masks to ensure health and safety

Fiji has received 7,500 face masks from the Chinese Government to ensure health and safety for Fijians in their respective workplaces.

While receiving the donation from Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar says the provision of the face mask supplies will allow his Ministry to ensure the health and safety of Fijian workers.

Kumar says that this handover is a timely one as the Ministry is currently engaged in the nationwide workplace survey adding that the purpose of the workplace survey is to gauge the impact of COVID-19 in Fiji’s workplaces.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Fijian Government has gained a lot in terms of technical assistance, professional development and capacity building programmes from the People’s Republic of China. These much needed assistance does not only benefit our government but the whole Fijian community.”

The Employment Minister says all the assistance and support provided demonstrates the longstanding and productive partnership enjoyed between Fiji and China as the partnership continues to grow as we work together towards strengthening collaboration efforts.