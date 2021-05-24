Home

18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases|Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division|Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group|COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned|More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|COVID-Safe protocols need to continue|Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths|292 COVID patients currently hospitalized|Contact tracing in the West to cease|Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign|Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded|Increasing number of severe cases in the West|PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage|Over 100 infringements in two days|CareFIJI remains in use|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|
Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 9, 2021 7:55 pm

Fiji received an additional 100,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from Australia tonight to boost Fiji’s vaccination effort in achieving its inoculation target as early as possible.

This is part of Australia’s ongoing support towards Fiji in the fight against COVID-19.

Australia is committing one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Fiji through its Vuvale partnership, and these additional doses will raise their total contribution to 760, 000 in the past three months.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health’s Vaccination Taskforce Head, Doctor Rachel Devi says they aim to fully vaccinate 80 percent of Fiji’s eligible population by October.

As of Saturday, 512, 282 or 87.3 percent adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 178,606 or 30.4 percent have received their second doses.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

