Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine

Fiji received an additional 100,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from Australia tonight to boost Fiji’s vaccination effort in achieving its inoculation target as early as possible.

This is part of Australia’s ongoing support towards Fiji in the fight against COVID-19.

Australia is committing one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Fiji through its Vuvale partnership, and these additional doses will raise their total contribution to 760, 000 in the past three months.

The Ministry of Health’s Vaccination Taskforce Head, Doctor Rachel Devi says they aim to fully vaccinate 80 percent of Fiji’s eligible population by October.

As of Saturday, 512, 282 or 87.3 percent adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 178,606 or 30.4 percent have received their second doses.

