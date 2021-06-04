Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines

An additional 10,000 Australian-manufactured COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country tonight through Fiji Airways.

The vaccines arrived together with COVID-19 testing kits.

This recent arrival is part of Australia’s commitment to providing one million vaccines for Fiji and the ongoing support between the two countries.

Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja posted on his Twitter that today’s delivery brings the total Australian-made vaccines shared with Fiji to 130,000.

He further wrote that ensuring their neighbours have comprehensive access to vaccines is critical to protecting the health security of the region.