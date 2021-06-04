Home

Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases, 16 from Navy cluster|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications in last 24 hours|No new community outbreaks, positive indicator|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief|Children to be kept at home while shopping|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|
Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 6:54 pm
[Source: Zed Seselja/Twitter]

An additional 10,000 Australian-manufactured COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country tonight through Fiji Airways.

The vaccines arrived together with COVID-19 testing kits.

This recent arrival is part of Australia’s commitment to providing one million vaccines for Fiji and the ongoing support between the two countries.

Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja posted on his Twitter that today’s delivery brings the total Australian-made vaccines shared with Fiji to 130,000.

He further wrote that ensuring their neighbours have comprehensive access to vaccines is critical to protecting the health security of the region.

