Fiji Ports still evaluating losses due to COVID19

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is still evaluating the losses they suffered due to COVID19.

Chief Executive Officer Vajira Piyasena says this includes the cancellation of cruise ships that were scheduled to visit Fiji.

Piyasena says the economic impacts of COVID19 has also been felt on their subsidiaries.

“It’s basically affecting the Fiji Ports operations as we are in the process of like dividing our budgets and we are trying to assess what would be the approximate financial impact.”

Piyasena says cargo shipments were also affected due to the pandemic.

Twenty cruise ships were scheduled to visit this year.