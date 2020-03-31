We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho

The Commissioner of Police boldly states that they cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground considering Fiji’s geographical outlook.

Brigadier-General Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho made this statement following a report of a man who managed to sneak through the borders to enter Lautoka.

“Terrain we are dealing with in the Lautoka area is rugged hill country. There are rivers, creeks, thick and dense forest areas, seafront that we need to deal with and that’s all we have to look after and you know we cannot position policemen at every inch of that ground. There are gaps that we rely on the responsibility of people and also covered with the technology that we’ve recently acquired”.

He also made a stance that the Force is on stand-by to protect the confined area within Lautoka that is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police is yet to establish temporary confinement or holding area for Fijians who continue to breach the curfew and lockdown.

The Commissioner says they are currently mobilizing resources and manpower for the effective implementation of this temporary initiative to assist the Health Ministry.

He says they have also re-assigned their officers to facilitate and monitor the movement in Sawani due to flooding.

