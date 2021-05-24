Home

Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 12:45 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is on track to recovery

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is on track to recovery and people need to remain hopeful that we will win the battle against COVID-19 sooner.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One program “Nai Lalakai” Bainimarama says the Central Division could recover faster.

He hopes for quick mitigation in areas that have become infectious.

“We have learned a lot from when this virus first came to Fiji and I am confident it will not last long in the Western Division, Northern Division, and the maritime islands. Let us not be fearful or discouraged but let us follow all the measures that are in place to fight the virus.”

The Prime Minister also says if plans go well Fiji’s border could be opened as early as November.

“You must have heard that Qantas has announced its international restart plan for December where they have to include Fiji, this has given us the confidence to open our international border by the 1st of November this year.”

Bainimarama also paid tribute to frontline workers for their efforts and assured the public that they will not shy away from performing their duties.

