Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:45 am

Fiji’s full vaccination rate is 2.2 percent away from reaching the 70 percent target.

This means that 419,065 adults in Fiji have received their second dose of the vaccine and 590,386 or 95.5 percent have received their first dose.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had previously announced that Fiji will continue to roll back certain restrictions depending on our full vaccination rate.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama had earlier announced that once Fiji fully vaccinates 70 percent of the target population, curfew hours will be moved to begin from 10pm – 4am.

The Ministry of Health confirms that 14,680 children have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination for children aged 15 to 17 years will cease over the weekend to allow the Ministry to take stock of the progress of the campaign.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

