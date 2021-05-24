Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target

The Ministry of Health has fully vaccinated 350,007 individuals or 59.6 percent of the eligible population.

This is 0.4 percent below the 60 percent target.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier announced that once Fiji fully vaccinates 60 percent of the target population, curfew hours will be moved to begin from 9pm – 4am and containment borders on Viti Levu will be lifted.

Article continues after advertisement

As of the 13th September 573,247 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine which equates to 97.3% of the target population.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says it is unfortunate that villages and settlements in the rural areas continue to record low vaccination coverage.

Dr Fong says public needs to remain cautious about how they engage in the greater freedom of movement that they will be enjoying.

Fijians have been urged to get vaccinated, adhere to COVID safe measures and avoid contained spaces and crowds.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard