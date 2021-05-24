Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 10:40 pm

The Ministry of Health has fully vaccinated 350,007 individuals or 59.6 percent of the eligible population.

This is 0.4 percent below the 60 percent target.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier announced that once Fiji fully vaccinates 60 percent of the target population, curfew hours will be moved to begin from 9pm – 4am and containment borders on Viti Levu will be lifted.

Article continues after advertisement

As of the 13th September 573,247 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine which equates to 97.3% of the target population.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says it is unfortunate that villages and settlements in the rural areas continue to record low vaccination coverage.

Dr Fong says public needs to remain cautious about how they engage in the greater freedom of movement that they will be enjoying.

Fijians have been urged to get vaccinated, adhere to COVID safe measures and avoid contained spaces and crowds.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.