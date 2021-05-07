Home

Fiji Navy continues to support COVID fight

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 11, 2021 12:25 pm

The Fiji Navy in the last two weeks have deployed more than 70 officers to assist health teams to carry out screening and testing within communities.

Navy Commander, Captain Humphrey Tawake says their officers are operating out of two bubbles at the moment.

Tawake adds they are also looking out for the welfare of their officers as many have been working tirelessly for weeks without seeing their families.

“There’s one team based in Togalevu so when they finish from there, they go straight to Togalevu so they work there with the teams from the Ministry of Health and the same is with the bubble here, that we have which is the standard one but we have different regimes for that. But the ones in Togalevu are totally isolated.”

The Commander adds they have support groups set up within the two bubbles.

“It’s all part of the leadership that we have, they look after their welfare and if that needs my attention or headquarters attention then it is done through the channels available.”

The Fiji Navy has also been carrying out operations at sea to ensure there is no movement from Viti Levu to any other maritime island as per the Health Ministry’s directive.

