Fiji media encouraged to keep morale high

While staying at home is the safest option during COVID-19, members of the media are sacrificing this necessity to keep the public informed.

As authorities work together to help contain the spread of the virus, the media is also working tirelessly to ensure misinformation is verified and credible news is disseminated to the people now more than ever.

Fijian Media Association General Secretary, Stanley Simpson says with no early end in sight Fiji continues to work to contain the spread of this deadly virus and despite being tired and weighed down mentally, members of the media are being encouraged to keep their morale high.

“We know that it’s going to be a long haul, constant reassurance is what the media teams are discussing with each other right now. Keeping each other’s spirits high and basically try to pass the message to the public will assist the Ministry of Health in telling the people to stay the course and we need to be assisting each other in fighting COVID-19.”

Simpson adds that the Fijian media circle has been working overtime just to get the coverage out to Fiji and the world.

“Because waiting until 8pm, 9pm or 10pm for the news is taking its toll. As much as it is taking its toll on the public but we then take the information given by the Ministry of Health and we try and disseminate it and doing that late at night, night after night is exhausting.”

Meanwhile, the association is encouraging the media to stay the course and it is also urging the authorities to look at improving communication aspects so as to improve services to people during this time.